Rocavert takes out veterans golf

On Thursday, March 31, 2022, a record day of entrants for this year, with 47 Cowra Golf Club Veteran's playing a nine hole Stableford Competition from the first tee. The golf course being in great condition and with ideal weather conditions no doubt influenced the number of players who returned scores equal to, or better than their handicap. Don Rocavert won the day on a count back from Bob Manson with both having scored 21 points. They were closely followed by Neil Hayes and Richard Fleming both with 20 points. The 11 prize winners are listed with their Stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 21 Don Rocavert (35). 21 Bob Manson (30). 20 Neil Hayes (28). 20 Richard Fleming (29). 19 Terry Winwood-Smith (10). 19 Ken Harcombe (14). 19 Lester Black (28). 19 John Jensen (11). 18 Michael Millar (25). 18 Mark Stirling (11). 18 Dave Thomas (11)*. *On a countback The listed winners will have their 18 Hole handicaps reduced by 3. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by 1. The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 Hole Stableford Competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event had 38 starters. David Thomas returned the great score of 40 points for the 18 Holes. Congratulations to the prize winners: 1st David Thomas 40 (Stableford Points) 2nd Mark Stirling 38. 3rd Nicky Basson 37. 4th John Jensen 37. The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the runner ups, John Herrett 36, Andrew Buchtmann 35, Ken Harcombe 34, Paul Field 34, Colin Ridding 33, David Gouge 33, Elwyn Ward 33. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner at 201cm Mark Stirling. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner at 180cm John Jensen.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/20c42c4b-13eb-492d-9f36-9ef1cbf01d31.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg