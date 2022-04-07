The pros and cons of renovating and building new

house hunters, renovating, building, real estate, REV, tips

When searching for a new place to call home, making a wish list of your must-haves and what are you willing to compromise on is the first step. Do you want something brand new and ready to move into? Or are you prepared to put in the hard yards and renovate? For most people deciding to build a new home can be life-changing. It can be a complicated process that involves many variables but with an end result of achieving the home, you have always dreamed of. The major drawcard is the creative control this offers buyers. For example, you can decide where to put the fireplace and how large the entertainment space should be. Study nook, media room or an extra bedroom, the choice would be yours. The layout can be built to your exact specifications and needs of your family. Homebuilding has progressed significantly. Homes no longer have to be cookie-cutter as there are now so many designs to choose from, materials to build from and finishing touches of every conceivable style. Another major upside is that new technology can be incorporated to improve energy efficiency and the performance of the home. The most important step is finding the right builder, take your time and choose wisely, and make sure you get tenders from a range of builders. Check the one you choose has insurance. Once you move in everything is nice and new and you can enjoy weekends free of any renovating. On the flip side, if you find a home in the perfect location, but it's a little outdated, taking on a renovation project may be the way to go. It's a good way to add value to your home, as long as you don't overstretch your budget and spend more than you will make up for in equity. If you are planning to do the renovations yourself, consider whether you have the skills to complete the work to a high standard. Do you have the time and patience? Many renovation projects are started but never finished. If you are planning to live in your home while renovating, consider how you can make your home functional during the process. Living without a kitchen or bathroom for long periods of time isn't sustainable and living with the chaos in your home during renovating can be stressful. Tackling one room at a time, and completing one task before you start another one, is always wise. The Victorian Building Authority (VBA) is urging all do-it-yourself handy men and women wanting to be aware of the rules and regulations that apply to domestic building work. State Building Surveyor Andrew Cialini said anyone trying to carry out larger and more complicated projects needs to use a registered practitioner. "Carrying out building work yourself can be a proud achievement, however, building and renovating work is often complex, so you need to know when to hire professionals," Mr Cialini said. "Although we love to take on big projects ourselves, if the project costs more than $10,000 and involves structural work or two or more specific trade skills, you will need to use a registered building practitioner." Mr Cialini said DIY projects can often end up costing more than first thought if things go wrong. "If you don't follow the right steps, DIY can become expensive, so make a plan before you start," he said. "Examples of DIY going wrong include decking using timber that doesn't meet durability requirements, enclosing a carport which can become a fire hazard and removing or altering internal bracing walls which affect building stability."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/ced07247-5329-461e-9980-eb900a021ba9.jpg/r0_1555_3328_3435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The pros and cons of renovating and building new

