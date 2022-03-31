news, local-news,

Cowra Library is gearing up for the Easter school holidays with a series of activities planned for children including trivia, Easter Craft, a Lego challenge and STEM Studio roundtable. Monday 11th April: Trivia will be held on Monday, April 11 with numbers restricted to 20. The trivia is suitable for children six and over who will get to test their knowledge against Cowra's knowledgeable Branch Librarian Terry. Working in teams of three or more you'll answer some wacky questions that are bound to bring on fits of laughter. Even parents will want to stick around for this one. On Wednesday, April 13 the library will host Easter, a fun crafty session where you will make and decorate paper Easter egg wreaths and Easter surprise cards. The session is suitable for children four and over and restricted to 10 participants. On Wednesday, April 20 the Library will host a LEGO Challenge, restricted to 10 giving children the chance to work on their fine motor and problem-solving skills to create a self-supporting LEGO bridge that can span a distance between two points. Children will work in pairs or individually for this challenge. The session is suitable for children aged six to 12. The final activity is a STEM Studio Roundtable on Friday, April 22 Get innovative at our STEM Studio as the library delves into the world of STEM! Using everyday household items, you will be able to discover the wonders of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths). The roundtable will have multiple activities: create a maze out of straws, gather a team and stack cups without touching them with your hands, and build a marshmallow shooter. Try one or try them all! Suitable for ages five and over and restricted to 20 participants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/36d347d4-b6a3-42fb-af00-dcaac011db02.png/r2_236_1077_844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Easter activities planned for Cowra kids at the town library