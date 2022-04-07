Next sports awards dinner planned for June 2023

news, local-news,

COVID has played havoc with most community events and sport over the past two years with Cowra Sportsperson of the Year (SOTY) no different. The disruption has seen the organising forced to make a decision to hold its next awards presentation evening in June 2023. "As for the June 2021-22 sports award event, it's a non-event," SOTY committee member Lloyd Garratt said. "We've got three winners we can hold over for next year so from the first of July we'll kick off again and have a monthly winner each month and then do an awards night in June 2023 with 15 monthly winners. "It's all the result of COVID and nobody doing sport. "We found that we couldn't find any winners because no one was doing anything. "We haven't gone away but for this year the dinner will be deferred." Anyone wishing to nominate someone for a monthly sports award can contact committee member Lisa Robertson at lisa.robbo1@bigpond.com The three monthly winners who will be held over until next year's awards are Eoghan Killick for judo, Daniel Britton for rugby union and Tom Cummins for rugby union.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/01975bb7-ac21-4b2f-9177-40d7068e892b.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg