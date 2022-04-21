Bella's really switched on

news, local-news,

This week we continue our series profiling people in business in Cowra, taking a look at a switched on young lady, Bella Russell who is an apprentice electrician with Datavoice by day and runs a mobile coffee and bar, Lil Bean and Co out of a van on weekends. You are an electrician by trade but also run Lil Bean and Co, how long have you been running the latter and how did that come about? I've had Lil Bean and Co for about six months. When I was at school I did hospitality for a few years and I loved making coffee. One day I was on facebook Marketplace as we do and I saw it for sale and thought it was the cutest thing ever so I bought it. I talked to mum about it first and we thought it would be a good idea. You're pretty young to be starting up a business, do you have any tips for people thinking of starting a business? I reckon just go for it. If it makes you happy stick to it. How often do you set up the van? I normally set up in Kendal Street just off the Lachlan River bridge in front of the Strength Collab every Sunday and on Saturday I take on events, things like cocktail parties weddings, horse events. I've got a dog event coming up. Are you employing any staff at the moment? I'm doing most myself but I also have another apprentice electrician that I work with during the week coming out and helping and sometimes my best friend. Operating Lil Bean and Co is a big change from your weekday occupation? Absolutely. How long have you been an electrician? I'm in the third year of a four year apprenticeship. And how did that come about? When I was at school I did work experience with one of the electricians in town. After my two weeks I knew it was my dream job. It's a male dominated trade, are their many girls in the industry? I go to TAFE in Orange in three day blocks every three weeks on a Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and there are three other girls in my class of maybe 20 who I have become very close with. In my whole year there are about 40 apprentices and maybe six girls. What do you do outside of work to wind down? Not much really. It feels a bit like I'm at work or at home spending time with my family. I don't really do much else. Looking to the future do you have any long term dreams? Not really, I'm just rolling with it, whatever happens happens but I would like to travel, no where specific, and work my way as an electrician. But Ive been in Cowra since moving here when I was two, I think it's a nice little town and I wouldn't say I'm in a rush to get out of here.

