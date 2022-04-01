Staff to patient solution's already here, say Cowra nurses

news, local-news,

Nurses believe there "absolutely" are enough trained nurses in the community to staff the Cowra Health Centre appropriately if the State Government were to approve the required nurse to patient ratios. Speaking during a rally in Kendal Street on Thursday Sasha Pauline, Cowra District Hospital NSWNMA Branch Secretary said: "The reality is nurses are in the community, they're already here, they live here". "We need these ratios to be mandated so that we can get enough people on a permanent basis so that they will stay with us," Ms Pauline said. Cowra nurses joined statewide industrial action on Thursday calling on the state government to address their growing patient safety concerns. It was the second occasion in the past two months the nurses have stopped work to highlight the issues they face. "At the moment we are critically short staffed on every shift," Ms Pauline said. "And if we're not short staffed it's because we've got staff who are doing a crazy amount of overtime. "In the past fortnight we've had one staff member do five shifts. The fatigue and burnout is not appropriate. "In emergency there are two days a week where the emergency beds are staff by only one person, that's five beds, two chairs plus the full waiting room. "We have on the wards new grad nurses who are struggling at the moment because we don't have an educator and they are also the one registered nurse for up to 25 beds with enrolled nurses to support. "That's a lot of responsibility for someone who has only been a nurse for three months," Ms Pauline said. NSWNMA General Secretary, Brett Holmes, said nurses and midwives were demanding the NSW government address the growing patient safety concerns being raised by frontline health staff. "Our members are increasingly frustrated at the government's inaction to address the serious issues they are raising shift after shift, but seemingly falling on deaf ears," said Mr Holmes. "Despite their pleas for more support from the government, nurses and midwives are extremely fatigued from working double shifts and increased amounts of overtime, because of the growing gaps in staffing rosters. "We need the NSW government to sit down with us for meaningful talks about our claim for shift by shift nurse-to-patient ratios, improved maternity staffing and a modest pay rise. "What nurses and midwives are asking for is not unreasonable. We're simply calling on the government to prioritise patient care and commit to a safe staffing model with a guaranteed minimum number of nurses and midwives on every shift." The NSWNMA has had no offer from the government since meeting with the NSW Premier on February 21. Thursday's 24-hour statewide strike began at 7am for most nurses and midwives taking part, with some occurring for shorter periods. During the industrial action, life-preserving services were maintained in all public hospitals and health services.

Staff to patient solution's already here, say Cowra nurses