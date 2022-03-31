Cowra nurses and midwives take action today

news, local-news,

Cowra nurses and midwives will take strike action today and hold a rally at the Cowra Hospital at 2pm over the NSW government's failure to act on the staffing crisis in public hospitals despite an initial statewide strike six weeks ago. NSWNMA General Secretary, Brett Holmes, said nurses and midwives were demanding the NSW government address the growing patient safety concerns being raised by frontline health staff. "Our members are increasingly frustrated at the government's inaction to address the serious issues they are raising shift after shift, but seemingly falling on deaf ears," said Mr Holmes. "More than 180 branches voted in favour of statewide strike action over the past two weeks, and over 160 of those will be participating in a 24-hour strike or work bans, leaving behind staff to provide life-preserving care. "Despite their pleas for more support from the government, nurses and midwives are extremely fatigued from working double shifts and increased amounts of overtime, because of the growing gaps in staffing rosters. "We need the NSW government to sit down with us for meaningful talks about our claim for shift by shift nurse-to-patient ratios, improved maternity staffing and a modest pay rise. "What nurses and midwives are asking for is not unreasonable. We're simply calling on the government to prioritise patient care and commit to a safe staffing model with a guaranteed minimum number of nurses and midwives on every shift." The NSWNMA has had no offer from the government since meeting with the NSW Premier on February 21. The 24-hour statewide strike will begin at 7am for most nurses and midwives taking part, with some occurring for shorter periods. During the industrial action, life-preserving services will be maintained in all public hospitals and health services.

