Hospital masterplan released - meetings to start today

news, local-news,

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke is encouraging Cowra residents to have their say on the $70.2 million redevelopment of Cowra Hospital with the master plan released on Wednesday afternoon. Ms Cooke said the redevelopment, which will be built behind the existing hospital on the campus, will ensure patients, staff and the Cowra community have access to the high-quality health services they need close to home. "As the Cowra Hospital redevelopment takes shape, it is crucial the community takes this opportunity to provide their feedback on the master plan to the project team," Ms Cooke said. "The Cowra Hospital master plan outlines the vision of Health Infrastructure for the redevelopment which includes upgraded inpatient beds, contemporary facilities and new health services including the hospital's first CT scanner." The master plan released for the Cowra Hospital includes: "I continue to advocate in the strongest possible terms to ensure we deliver a hospital that the Cowra community both expects and deserves," Ms Cooke added. "The feedback of the community, in addition to that of Health Clinicians and staff, is an essential part of this." Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the existing hospital campus provided the perfect location for the upgraded Cowra Health Service, which will include new on-site parking for staff, patients and visitors. "The project team has been working with Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) staff and clinicians as well as local stakeholders who have provided valuable input into the master plan," Mrs Taylor said. "This is an important project for the Cowra community, and everyone to view the master plan and provide their feedback on how we can best meet the health needs of the region." Four community information sessions will be held in the Nguluway Room at the Cowra Shire Council over the next fortnight where community members can drop in to view the master plan and ask the project team questions. In-person community information session times include: Online webinar sessions times include: The community is encouraged to register their interest by booking on (02) 9978 5432. Construction is on track to commence in 2023 and the community will continue to be updated as planning progresses and we move towards construction. The Cowra Hospital redevelopment is part of the NSW Government's record $10.8 billion investment in health infrastructure over four years to 2024-25, with nearly a third of the capital allocation in this financial year going towards regional and rural health facilities. To register for online information sessions and to find out more about the redevelopment, visit www.cowrahospitalredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au. ALSO MAKING NEWS: What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/965d6553-c967-4d13-96ab-61fec8fe3a3a.jpg/r48_0_1147_621_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hospital masterplan released - meetings to start today