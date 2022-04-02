Lions scholarship fund now $5000

news, local-news,

Cowra Lions Club has been very pleased to award its 2022 Second Year Tertiary Scholarships to Kate Price and Elliot Roberts. President of Cowra Lions, Graham Apthorpe said that the selection committee was very impressed by all applicants and was sorry that it could only award two scholarships. The Club congratulated Kate and Elliott and wished them all the best in their studies for 2022 and beyond. A report was recently presented to Lions' recent board meeting resulting in the Scholarship fund being increased to $5,000 for five awards of $1,000 each. Lion Graham said: "Our selection criteria are essentially the same for 2023 and more publicity will be provided towards the end of this year."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/61ad0541-3263-47c8-9b71-3b9ce4a343a7.jpg/r47_0_1551_850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg