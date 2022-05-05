4am start to keep us moving

news, local-news,

This week in our continuing series on people in business we catch up with Cowra Freight's Phil Beer in between his busy schedule which includes keeping Cowra's freight on the move and riding up to 300km a week. How long have you owned Cowra Freight? Twenty six years now. What did you do before that and for how long? I drove livestock trucks for Barry Thompson for two years. Did you always want to be a truck driver? No, I filled in for the guy who had the Orange courier run when he went on holidays. I took two weeks holiday from Thompsons and did his courier run for two weeks and loved it. Then Roger and Maria Smith's Cowra - Grenfell - Young run came up for sale and I bought it. Back then it was called Cowra Couriers. We changed the name a few years later when we started a Dubbo run. It was just one truck back in those early days wasn't it? It was one truck when I was by myself and then when we started the Dubbo run we bought a second truck and put on our first employee. How many trucks and employees do you have now? Counting all the little ones, 15 trucks and 25 workers. What were the next steps after taking over the Dubbo run? We bought a Sydney run from Darren Boland in 2007. That doubled the size of the business and within 12 months we had doubled the size of the Sydney run, it went from two trucks to four. What are your main delivery runs today? The main ones are three semi trailers a night to Sydney, one a week to Melbourne, one three times a week to Dubbo and one every day to Young and another to Grenfell. That's a lot, what does a typical day look like for you? A nightmare. I start here at 4am, sort paperwork ready for the boys to start at 6am. I duck off then for a bike ride before coming back at 7am and it is full on. We have up to five vehicles running around Cowra delivering freight from 7am on. We're normally on top of that by 9.30am and then the other runs head off to where they have to go. Parkes, Forbes, Dubbo run goes Sunday night, Tuesday night and Thursday night and the Sydney runs leave the night before and return the following afternoon, unload, reload and go back again. To be successful in business what do you consider essential? Have the right staff. Have loyal clientele. Look after those clients 110 per cent and you'll have them forever. Outside work what do you do to wind down? Through summer we try to go out to Wyangala and water ski but other than that family, grandkids and ride my bike. You're obviously a keen bike rider, how man k's would you ride a week? I try to ride 300. At the moment I'm possibly down to 200 but I try to set my target at 300. We were doing up to 500 some weeks. That has to be a good release? It is my release, it is how I slow down. Unless things are really crap I come back feeling heaps better every morning. What's the most unusual thing you've freighted? Live wombats that needed to be relocated after being found in the wrong area. We've had all sorts of live things, snakes and for a long time carted 1000 live baby ducklings a week. Other than that wide loads, aeroplanes and jets. We've carted quite a few jets. They take the wings off the jets. I've made cradles for them to sit in on 45 foot trailers ad we've freighted quite a few jets for local aviation companies. What is something you're really passionate about? Putting young people through the business. We've currently got three high school students who work Friday afternoon and all day Saturday and these three are just amazing kids. These kids are going somewhere which is really promising for me that there is light at the end of the tunnel for staff down the track, especially as it is so hard to find good staff at the moment. To see these young kids work blows me away.

4am start to keep us moving