Abbey's an absolute beauty

news, local-news,

In our continuing series talking to Cowra's employees this week we catch up with apprentice beautician Abbey Smith from Absolute Beauty. How long have you been working at Absolute Beauty? About one year. I finished year 10 and then was offered a part time job at Absolute Beauty and then was offered an apprenticeship as a beautician. What's involved in the apprenticeship? It's a three year apprenticeship, one year of practical experience and two years of TAFE study. Do you have to travel to do the TAFE course? Yes, I go to Orange once a week, every Monday for a full day. Did you work anywhere before you started at Absolute Beauty? Yes I was at McDonalds when I was at school. It was a good experience, especially in terms of customer experience and dealing with complaints. People get angry and you learn how to deal with it. They also have good reward systems and the opportunity to move up. What does a typical day look like for you? I usually wake up around 7.30am, get ready for work and then have breakfast. I collect an iced coffee for the work day. Either in the morning or after work I like to go for a walk, not every day but whenever I can. There's a regular path that I follow that takes about 45 minutes of 60 minutes. At work I do a lot of pedicures and manicures at the moment. I'm also currently learning to do waxing and tinting of eyebrows. What would be your favourite thing at work? Probably manicures, nails and painting nails. Do you ever encounter anything unusual at work? Probably not a lot but people often come in for a manicure or pedicure with nails missing, sometimes on their big toe but especially little toenails. They don't care. Some people without a little toenail might ask for us to put a dot on their skin but with missing big toenails people will say not to paint them. You just try to make the customer feel comfortable. Outside of work what do you like to do to keep yourself busy? I like going to the movies with my friends and my partner. I like to go to other places and go shopping. I like Netflix, I love it. What would you recommend on Netflix? Probably The Vampire Diaries. Is there anything you'd like to do in the future? I really want to go to New York, I'd love to do that for the shopping, the statues and the culture of the place. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/113fe22e-cb22-4f5c-bfe1-d88de9363c25.JPG/r0_75_4496_2615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg