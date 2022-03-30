VERTO to deliver new employment program in Cowra

news, local-news,

Not-for-profit employment, training, education and apprenticeship service provider VERTO has today been selected to deliver Workforce Australia services in Cowra and the Central West for the next six years. Workforce Australia is the Department of Education, Skills and Employment's new employment model that will replace the jobactive program, with Workforce Australia services to deliver simple and efficient solutions to assist local job seekers and employers. Alongside Cowra, VERTO has been selected to deliver Workforce Australia services in other Central West locations, including Bathurst, Blayney, Condobolin, Forbes, Lithgow, Mudgee, Oberon, Orange and Parkes; as well as more than 40 other locations in the Hunter, North Coast, and Far West Orana regions. "This is an incredible result for not only VERTO, but for local Cowra and Central West businesses and job seekers," VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said. "Our employees work hard to provide life-changing employment and training outcomes for our clients. We are very proud that the Department of Education, Skills and Employment has recognised the significant work we do in our local communities and entrusted us to deliver this important new program." Workforce Australia will enable local job-ready job seekers to self-manage through new, interactive digital services, while those with greater needs will be supported by experienced VERTO consultants delivering Workforce Australia services. VERTO will begin delivering Workforce Australia services from July 1, 2022.

