Cowra Lions help out flood victims

Cowra Lions recent barbecue at Bunnings was in aid of the NSW Flood victims. Lions President Graham Apthorpe said that the generosity of Cowra people and a decision by the club to supplement the funds raised on the day, will see $2,000 being provided directly to the Lions Foundation which will be directly assisting flood victims. Lion Graham said that Lions members from the top of the organisation to the bottom are all volunteers. There are no deductions for administration and 100% of every dollar raised goes to flood victims. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/0c9b5479-a5b5-4e2c-854b-a425f7e6d195.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg