Cowra to celebrate its diversity during Festival

With COVID playing havoc with planning for the 2022 Cowra Festival of International understanding organisers had to think outside the square this year, hence the theme of celebrating the event's history and the cultural history and diversity of the Cowra region. Officially starting on Friday with the Festival opening dinner activities continue over Saturday and Sunday focusing on the essential role that Indigenous language and people play in Cowra's cultural identity. Cowra Early Childhood Services (CECS) have adapted the theme to reflect and celebrate the diversity in its services and among its students and staff. "In preparation for the festival parade, the children have been encouraged to paint or draw a self-portrait of themselves, and to paint a flag that represents our CECS families' culture," Educational leader Carinya Deidre Healy said. For the festival parade from 3pm on Saturday the CECS families have been invited to dress in anything that is culturally appropriate for their family, or wear the CECS colours, red, blue, purple, green, orange or yellow. "Within CECS services there are a variety of cultures, French, Lebanese, South African, Romanian, English, German, Maltese, Scottish, Italian, Aboriginal, and Mori," Ms Healy said. After the festival parade the festival moves to Bryant Park alongside the Lachlan River for the Festival duck race at 5pm, wrestling exhibition matches, the Cowra's Got Talent final and a huge fireworks display from 9.15pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/6620a65b-9165-44cb-a852-9014a7e659c6.JPG/r729_149_4496_2277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg