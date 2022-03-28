sport, local-sport,

Ana and Jan played Elaine and Alison in a good even game but Jan and Ana were all ahead but were not able to peg out which let Alison and Elaine catch up, the final score being 26-20. Heather and Jenny played Helen and Don in an attacking game with both teams changing the lead on several occasions. After lots of good shots Helen and Don pegged out first 26 to Heather and Jenny's 21 after an enjoyable morning of croquet. Jan and Helen played Heather in a friendly game attacking whenever in a position to do so. There were lots of good and not so shots. Jan and Helen pegged out with 26 shots to Heather's 22 in another enjoyable morning of croquet. Ana and Don played a very even game where it was a matter of who would peg out first. Ana finally won the contest pegging out first. On Monday, March 28 Elaine and Heather played a singles game. Both were not at their best with the score 13 to Elaine and Heather pegging out at 26. Ana and Jenny teamed up against Alison and Mona, a new player having just her second game. Ricochet was played and it went fairly evenly with Mona still experimenting with the use of the mallet. A half game was played with Ana and Jenny finishing two hoops behind Alison and Mona.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/07af1dba-a402-40ba-86e6-ab3435d79b82_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1205_3000_2900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Even games at Brougham Park