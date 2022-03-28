sport, local-sport,

Cowra Junior Rugby League have unveiled their playing strip for the 2022 season and at the same time thanked the Cowra Bowling Club for sponsoring the club's under 11s. The jumpers were designed by Ricky Whitton and presented to club president Justin Gunn and players last week. "When my brother William reached out to me and asked if I was up to putting something together for a jersey for my home town, my immediate thought wasn't what designs can I do, what colours etc," Whitton said. "My first thoughts went straight to my own coming up honing the mighty black and white strip. "As that young skinny fella rocking up to River Park representing the Afro, footy was 24/7 as reflected in my design with our junior and senior gatherings under the sun and moon, separated only by the Lachlan River. "And as I remember the year's going by, those jerseys getting a little bigger, those faces beside me sharing that field and those faces on the sideline giving support never changed, whether it was in the junior nest on one side of the Lachlan all the way up to my time in the senior nest on the other, this skinny fella rocking up to Sid Kallis Oval representing the Afro and the Mighty Magpies colours, forever proud and carrying a childhood of the greatest of memories made with even greater love and support in my heart. "To all my little brothers and sisters that will rep the home nest in 2022, this jersey is for you. "To all those proud faces cheering on the sidelines, this jersey is for you. "To all our brothers, coaches/trainers, mentors and family that we have lost on our journey over the low level, this jersey is most especially for you "Much love to all my peoples of my home community, thank you to all that has played a part not only in the development of me as a football player but also in the raising and nurturing of a proud boy to a humble respectable man and father... and that is what Magpies footy is all about," Whitton said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/a8c36386-d642-4dfb-b6f7-08d3f0e1dee8.jpeg/r0_623_2684_2139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Magpie juniors unveil Ricky Whitton designed jumper