New executive appointed at Cowra Ladies Probus

Cowra Ladies Probus held a short meeting on Friday, March 11 due to the club's annual general meeting which meant there was no guest speaker but two visitors were welcomed. Jenny Friend of Lachlan Legacy was chairperson for the meeting. Minutes and treasurer's reports were read by Pam McKay and Trish Cottam which lead into president Fay Baxter's report of the difficult year of 2021 which saw many restrictions due to COVID, along with the sadness of the death's of other members. Many activities during the year had to be cancelled. We are looking to happier times this year, fingers crossed. President Fay thanked and named all executive members for their help and support during a difficult year. Members were asked to wear green for St Patrick's Day on March 17. here were many shades of green but Sandra's top and handbag was the closest to the true Irish green. Elected were Nerida Keay (president), Sandra Anthony Cox (2nd vice-president), Fay Baxter (1st vice-president), Pam McKay (treasurer), Helen Maxwell, Trish Cottam (secretary), Beryl Imber, Ann Reeves, Sharon Koen, Maggie Ryan and Jenny Anderson. Members are asked to bring along cups and saucers, tea pots etc to be displayed on the day of our next meeting on Friday, April 8, 10am morning tea, 10.30am meeting with another guest speaker. We hold our meetings at Cowra Services Club. New members are always welcome. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

