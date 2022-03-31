Cowra hand in grand finals

sport, local-sport,

Panorama Platypi toughed out an 18-10 win in wet and slow conditions at Bathurst's Jack Arrow Oval to take out the Western Women's Open Grade tackle competition grand final on Sunday with the hosts' defence proving the major factor in their success. Despite the loss it was still a successful day for the Woodbridge Club which took out the Under 17 and Under 19 grand finals. The under 17s defeated Orange Vipers and under 19s had a big win over Castlereagh. "It was a good day for the entire club, everyone from the small towns with the 17s and 19s winning," Woodbridge president Andrew Pull said. "The 17s was a real good game of footy, really close, both games played well. We probably just had a little bit too much class in that one. "And the 19s, the score was big, but Castlereagh had to travel a long way, some of their players coming from Cobar to Bathurst to play. "A lot of those girls have been winning grand finals every year for Woodbridge. "In first grade it was disappointing that it started raining as the girls ran on to the field. A dry track would have been nice. "It was a brutal game of football. Players from both sides know they were in a game, they'll be stiff and sore today. "There were some of the biggest hits I've seen with one on one tackles and a real grand final atmosphere," Pull said. Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw was equally impressive with the defence. "It was a grinding grand final. Defensively we were outstanding. That's what won us the game. We turned over the ball early and that had them planted on our try line for five to eight minutes, but we defended it well. Then we attacked well because our confidence was up from that defensive effort. We were able to use the ball a bit, and that was defending like that does." "There were great individual efforts but what they're most proud of is what they've done for the club. It's something that their kids can look back on when they see the photo of the first team that won it." Pull said the slow conditions helped deliver a brand of football that was physical and entertaining for everyone watching on. "When it's wet like that the ball can be a cake of soap and both sides were probably guilty of a couple of mistakes, but I put it down to the physicality. That made a few less mistakes than us and they deserve the win," he said." After Panorama survived the early Woodbridge onslaught they were able to open the scoring 10 minutes before half-time through captain Zarlia Griffiths, who converted her own try. A Platypi error from the kick-off allowed Woodbridge's Shae Annis-Brown to get the score back to 6-4 but the hosts struck a blow before half-time when Claudia McLaren weaved through several defenders to score. Sarah Colman's conversion gave Panorama at 12-4 lead at the break. Demi Chapman scored four minutes into the new half and Colman kicked a penalty goal with 15 minutes remaining to put the hosts on the brink of glory. Annis-Brown gave the visitors a glimmer of hope with her second try of the day with 11 minutes to go but the Panorama defence stepped up. Jacinta Windsor was named the grand final's most valuable player and McLaren was named the season's best and fairest. PANORAMA PLATYPI 18 (Zarlia Griffiths, Claudia McLaren, Demi Chapman tries; Sarah Colman, Griffiths conversions; Colman penalty goal) defeated WOODBRIDGE 10 (Shae Annis-Brown 2 tries; Molly Hoswell conversion). In the Under 13s Panorama Platypi 24 defeated Orange Vipers 14. Most valuable player Jamie Powley (Platypi), Season best and fairest Freya Hodges (Platypi). In the under 15s Orange Vipers 32 defeated Wiradjuri Goannas 10. Most valuable player Freya Bryant (Vipers). Season best and fairest Eliza Taylor (Woodbridge) and Maddison Godfrey (Midwest Brumbies). In the under 17s: Woodbridge 32 defeated Orange Vipers 26. Most valuable player Jorja Simpson (Woodbridge). Season best and fairest Jasmine Lane (Midwest Brumbies). In the under 19s: Woodbridge 54 defeated Castlereagh 6. Most valuable player Abbie Grant (Woodbridge). Season best and fairest Rebecca Prestwidge.

