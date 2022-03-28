sport, local-sport,

Congratulations to Jim McNaught John Bischof on winning the B Grade Pairs at the Cowra Bowling Club on Saturday, March 19 defeating Alan Messiter Ken Wilson 27 - 15. This Saturday, April 2 will see the opening round of the year's Club Triples all games will start at 1pm Matches set down for play include: Tom Peadon, Peter Lesuer and Bob Morgan vs Sandra Davis, John Davis and Dorcas Presnell. Michael Baldwin, Joe Burgin and Ken Porter vs David Antaw, Marc Eisenhauer and Greg Nicholls. David McLoughlin, Shane Lauritzen and Joan Bailey vs John Probert, Michael Bonnor and Alan Vorias. Robbie Bryne, Brian Duff and Sharen Hubber vs Bruce Oliver, Norm Egan and Shane Egan. Russel Simpson, Alan Anderson and Steve Treasure vs Jim McNaught, John Bischof and Anthony (Kak) Smith. Trevor Ellis, Trevor Pullen and Chris Pearce vs Nick Wass, John Pickard and Mick Beath. Tom Clark, Bill Hayes and David Bohanna vs Ray Harper, Peter Browne and Bruce Thurtell. Harry Moriarty, Noel Hubber and Neville Connor have the bye. This weekend the final's the President's Cup will also be played, there will be three matches. Two at 1pm and then the final between the Crocs Eagles at 2:30pm. Good luck to both teams. Matches are: 1pm Galahs (3rd ) v Dingoes (4th). Wombats (5th) v Devils (6th). 2:30pm Crocs (1st ) v Eagles (2nd).

Bowls club triples to start on Saturday