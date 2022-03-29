Memories of Cambodia

news, local-news,

At the Cowra Garden Club's monthly meeting long time member Norm Palazzi was an interesting guest speaker talking on a journey he and his wife Chris undertook to Cambodia many years ago in July 2007 with a company called ''Imaginative Traveller''. Run by an Australian organisation called ''The Tabitha Foundation'' under the supervision of Australian Janne Ritskes the project involves volunteers building houses and contributing the bulk of the expense of the house materials as part of the cost for the trip. This trip was a two week duration with three days involved in house building. They also explored various areas of Cambodia included the horrors of Pol Pot which included the killing fields, Phnom Penh, Siem Riep - the second largest village in Cambodia - and nearby Lake Tonle Sap, the floating village and a full day at the World Heritage site of Angkor Wat. Whilst the house building was of great importance for the local people, it was expressed to the travelling volunteers they were to let the Cambodian people know that the outside world was concerned for them and their plight. Mr Palazzi's presentation by video also showed the hard toiling Cambodian people as they worked in the rice and paddy fields. The colours of trees and habitat was beautiful and vivid in the few areas it was able to grow. Member Debbie Wood presented a gift in appreciation to Mr Pallazzi for the interesting presentation. The next meeting for the club will be held on Thursday, April 7 in the Senior Citizen Rooms in Railway Street next to Woolworths. The meeting will commence at 7.30 pm. The rooms open at 7pm. If any member could lend their time to help set up for the meeting it would be greatly appreciated. Guest speaker will Mrs Jan Johnstone who is a well known Dahlia grower in the Cowra District. Supper will be served. ALSO MAKING NEWS:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/8a3b682c-c52f-4ca3-8cb2-3f3cdd30297f.jpeg/r0_152_720_559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg