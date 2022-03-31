mortgages, home loan, real estate, property

When it comes to mortgages, there are so many options to choose from it can make your head spin. Here realestateview.com.au explains the different types of mortgages. Standard Variable Loan One of the more popular types of loans is where the interest rate is not locked in, instead, it moves up and down when interest rates change. Basic Variable Loan Basic variable home loans are sometimes referred to as 'no frills' loans. This type of loan is good to consider if you're not interested in added features but still want flexible interest rates. Split Rate Loan A split rate home loan is when you divide your loan, so part is variable rate and the other part is fixed rate. This type of loan usually has a time frame and after that period has passed, the whole amount of the loan is converted into a variable rate loan unless you renegotiate. Introductory Rate Loan The introductory rate home loan or 'honeymoon' home loan offers home buyers a lower interest in the first year of the loan. At the end of the first year, the interest rate reverts back to the standard variable rate. This loan allows for lower fees because it usually provides fewer features and extra payment rules to borrowers than other loans. No Deposit Loans No deposit home loans offer borrowers a chance to borrow up to 100 per cent of the purchase, however, there are very strict requirements and assessment criteria that can make approval very difficult. Choosing the right mortgage can save you thousands of dollars over time. According to realestateview.com.au, a rate even 0.5% lower could make a big difference. The questions you should ask about your home loan According to realestateview.com.au, loan features can often save you money and help you pay off the loan faster. When you are applying for a loan you should be sure to ask what features are offered with the loan. Should I use a mortgage broker? Using a mortgage broker can save you a multitude of headaches. Firstly, they can advise you on what you need to get together to support a successful application to the bank. They can also help work out how much you can afford, and by asking you the right questions about your lifestyle and financial goals, they can help you choose the right home loan for you. Between October and December, 2021 mortgage brokers facilitated 66.5 per cent of all new residential home loans, according to the latest data released by research group comparator, a CoreLogic business, and commissioned by the MFAA. MFAA Chief Executive Officer Mike Felton said the results reflect a continued vote of consumer confidence in the service mortgage brokers provide, and the competition and choice the broker channel bring to the home loan market. "To have our industry grow almost 50 per cent year-on-year in terms of the volume of loans settled is a phenomenal result and sends a powerful message as to the state of our industry following the significant changes made," said MFAA CEO Mike Felton. How much can I borrow? When buying in a seller's market, you need to get all your ducks in a row before you start your search. Firstly, you need to get an understanding of how much you can borrow. This will depend on a number of factors. One of the most important of those is your income. It needs to be able to cover repayments as well as your living costs. One of the main things that lenders will look at is if you are employed. They will look at where you work and how long you have been employed by that corporation. Lenders will look at all other financial commitments you still have owing, as well as your assets and investments, and how much you have saved as a deposit. Potential lenders will check to see that you have no red flags against your name for defaulting on previous loans or other lines of credit by looking at your credit record. It is worthwhile to check your credit record before you apply for a home loan so you are able to amend information in your credit history if you believe it to be inaccurate.

The low-down on mortgages

Is there a redraw facility I can use at any time? How can I access it?

Can I switch between loans?

Is the loan transferable if I move?

What are the repayment options?

Can I switch the type of loan I have at no extra cost?

How often can I make repayments (weekly, fortnightly, and monthly)?

Do I have a choice of principle and interest or interest-only repayments?

