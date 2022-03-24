Impressive round from Prescott with 20 points

sport, local-sport,

A field of 35 veteran golfers played a nine hole stableford competition commencing on the 10th tee on Thursday, March 24. Free from the forecast of the possibility of rain the players enjoyed excellent playing conditions on the Cowra golf course. Michael Prescott played impressive golf over the nine holes to score 20 stableford points, just one point ahead of John Holmes, Elwyn Ward and Paul Field all of whom scored 19 points. Paul Field went on to win the Pro Comp 18 hole competition. VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD There were 10 prize winners who are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 20 Michael Prescott (7.) 19 John Holmes (20). 19 Elwyn Ward (22). 19 Paul Field (19). 17 Ray Kelly (20). 17 Ross Skene (25). 17 Warwick Spence (13). 17 John Campbell (26). 16 David Spolding (19). 16 David Booth (34). *On a countback The listed winners will have their 18 Hole handicaps reduced by three shots. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by one shot. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT: The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 Hole Stableford Competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event had 29 starters. Paul Field won the event with 38 points followed by John Holmes and our club professional Tom Perfect both with 37 points. Congratulations to the prize winners: 1st Paul Field 38 (Stableford Points). 2nd John Holmes 37. 3rd Tom Perfect 37. The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the Runner Ups, Elwyn Ward 35, Leigh Browne 35, Nicky Basson 35, Jamie Judd 35, Richard Fleming 35. NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner at 620cm Ken Harcombe. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner at 106cm Nicky Basson.

