Woodstock agent competing for state title

Ten agents from across NSW, including Cowra's Darcy Howard, all have their sights set on taking home the John Weekes Memorial Trophy and the NSW state title in the 2022 ALPA New South Wales Young Auctioneers Competition. The competition will be held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on April 8. The winner of the NSW state final takes home the John Weekes Memorial trophy, and a host of other prizes including $500 in prize money and an auctioneer's gavel from The Land. The NSW competition also includes the Highly Commended Max Bailey Award which can be awarded to any NSW competitor. Howard, who is employed by JJ Dresser and at Woodstock made the move from Bowral to take up a job as an agent two years ago. "I've wanted to be an agent from a young age, so actually getting to do it and being part of the livestock industry is great," he said. Darcy said he has enjoyed getting to know other agents, buyers, truck drivers and livestock producers in the Central Tablelands during his time as an agent. For the past 18 months, he has also auctioned cattle and sheep at CTLX near Carcoar and the Cowra saleyards each week. Darcy has been spending plenty of time practising his auctioneering in the car while travelling and describes himself as "not the flashiest auctioneer". "I like to get the job done and not mess about too much," he said. "I think it's important to know what the stock are worth and pay attention to the feedback from the buyers when you are auctioning a pen." This will be Darcy's first year in the competition. ALSO MAKING NEWS Among the finalists are highly accomplished agents who have competed several times and are sure to raise the selling standards to new heights. But, a number of first-timers, one as young as 19 years, will also add new blood to the competition. The preparations for the state final started late last year in Sydney when agents gathered for training. The young agents were put through their paces and, from those who attended, 10 finalists were selected. Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association (ALPA) chief executive Peter Baldwin said selecting the final 10 auctioneers to compete in the state final from the group that attended the December school was difficult. "It was the tightest selection process ever witnessed," Mr Baldwin said. "We are just so incredibly proud to present these young auctioneers, in both the state and national finals, to the industry this year." "This year's line-up represents the talent across the length and breadth of this national and ALPA could not be prouder." The competition is judged on the competitors' diction, values, voice and manner. They must also establish their own presence and unique style to make a memorable performance worthy of a title. Competitors are required to sell three steers and are given a score for each steer by a panel of three judges. The selling draw is chosen at random at the Young Auctioneers Competition dinner the previous night. The other finalists are Ryan Brown, 20, of Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon and Company in Forbes; Jaiden Burke, 22, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Narrandera; Jonathan Cowan, 24, Donovan Livestock and Property, Grafton; Harrison Cummins, 25, Schute Bell Livestock, Goulburn; Jesse Gauci, 23, Elders Rural Services, Bathurst; Justin Oakenfull, 23, Elders Rural Services, Inverell; Michael Purtle, 19, Purtle Plevey Agencies, Manilla; Jake Smith, 22, Ray White Rural, Tenterfield and; Harry Waters, 23, Elders Rural Services, Gundagai.

