What's On in Cowra and the district

Gentle Yoga at Morongla Hall Thursday, March 31 10am to 11.30am. Free yoga class for Cowra Seniors Festival. Book with Trish on 0418 259 337. Cowra Festival Thursday, March 31 to Sunday, April 3 This year will see the celebration of the proud history of the Festival, along with the cultural history and diversity of the Cowra region. Scams, hacks and cyber safety Friday, April 1, Cowra Library Learn about Cyber Safety and how to protect yourself from Scams and Hackers with IT expert Kyle, who will talk about the dos and don'ts of connecting and re-connecting with technology. This free information session includes morning tea. This is a free event and morning tea will be provided. Songs N Snags in the Park Friday, April 1 11am to 2pm Hosted by Cowra Grenfell Meals on Wheels and Ability Network featuring local artists. RSVP to Denise on 6342 4165. Festival opening dinner Friday, April 1 Cowra Civic Centre from 6.30pm. Tickets $70 each can be purchased online at the Civic Centre in person. Festival parade Saturday, April 2 3pm along Kendal Street to be followed by Festival carnival at Bryant Park alongside the Lachlan River. Cowra Duck Races Saturday, April 2 Low level bridge. Community Ducks $5, Business Ducks $50. Buy your ducks from Bendigo Bank and Cowra Tourism. $1000 prizemoney. Gooloogong Community Lunch - Celebrating Seniors Wednesday, April 6 Hosted by meals on wheels 11.30am to 2pm at Gooloogong Hotel. $15 pp pay at the door. For further information phone Denise on 6342 4165. Cabonne Community Glow Saturday, April 9 Hot Air Balloonists turn their burners on and off in sync to music, lighting up their giant balloons creates a 'glow' effect. Tickets https://buff.ly/3sTJOp6 Bach in the Garden Sunday, April 10 The Sydney Bach Society will perform at Cowra's Japanese Garden as part of their Bach in the Gardens tour. Probus visit to Mayfield Gardens Thursday, April 14 Cowra Probus is planning a trip to the Autumn Festival at Oberon's Mayfield Gardens on Thursday, April 14. The group will depart of the Services Club car park at 8am. This is a bus only tour with a cost of $60 per person including the coach, morning tea and a packed lunch. Entry is at your own cost. Names and $60 needed by April 8 to Trish Cottam. Further enquiries contact the Probus Tour Director Allan Vorias on 0401 299 990 or 6342 1797.

What's On in Cowra and the district