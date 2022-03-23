Committee delighted with Koorawatha Show result

news, local-news,

The Koorawatha Show committee were delighted with the results of their annual show held earlier this month. The show was the first since 2020 after the cancellation of last year's show due to damage at the showground during a short sharp storm in the months leading up to the event. Show secretary Mary Gee said it was all systems go this year. "People seemed to be happy to get out and about again after the (COVID) lockdown was eased," Ms Gee said. "There was an increase in craft entries in the pavilion, thanks to the ladies who contributed." While the lockdown meant the craft room was a great place to spend time the weather, Mrs Gee said, wasn't kind to the gardeners so flowers and vegetable entries were light on. "There was plenty for the kids to take part in with a rock climbing wall being a huge hit. "The line-up seemed to go on all day with plenty returning several times. ALSO MAKING NEWS "All the animal competitions were back again and well patronised. "We always have a great turn out for the horse events with all competitors being very complimentary towards the people involved. "Prime lambs, cattle and yard dogs were also popular. "There was an overload of entries in the yard dogs and some people actually missed out on competing, but there is always next year. "Thank you to everyone who attended or competed, we look forward to seeing you and plenty of others next year, same place, same time, first Sunday in March every year." Ms Gee said the Koorawatha Show Society also wanted to acknowledge the grant received from the State Government toward's this year's Show. "We were able to use it to upgrade things in the kitchen, eg a new fridge, stove and barbecue," Ms Gee said. "We also needed some more chairs and tables to make our life easier. "As well, we were able to purchase some necessary items to make life behind the scenes run a lot smoother. "This grant has been a huge help to us and we are grateful for the opportunity to receive it," Ms Gee said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/c194b67d-2035-43be-b26e-89edc415dced.jpg/r0_653_2615_2130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg