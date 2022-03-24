news, local-news,

A jockey was taken to hospital prior to the second race at Towac Park on Sunday. Jake Pracey-Holmes' Khitaamy was a late scratch from the opening MCSigns Class 2 Handicap (1000 metres) with the exact reason not initially known. But a spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance confirmed that paramedics were called to the racecourse at around 2pm to treat the jockey. "We received a call just after 2pm on Sunday, March 20 to the racecourse on Canobolas Road," she said. "The jockey fell off his horse and cracked a rib with paramedics suspecting a fractured rib. He was taken to Orange Base Hospital in a stable condition." Just prior to the second run of the day at 2.25pm, a race in which Pracey-Holmes was due to ride Wiseman, was when the ambulance arrived at the racecourse. The Gulgong-based jockey was already being treated by the paramedics on scene when the second group of paramedics arrived. Sky Racing commentators described the incident which saw the jockey injured as "a bust up in the gates" and that Pracey-Holmes was "a little bit worse for ware." The second race was delayed as a result of the medical incident, but when it did get back underway it was the New Zealand bred horse Chooseday Nights ($4.20) ridden by Mathew Cahill who took home the win. Cahill also took our race one with red-hot favourite Suprina ($1.25).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/3f747e7e-7d6f-46f8-9970-eb2825c51016.jpg/r0_253_1078_862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg