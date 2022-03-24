Cowra winners at Temora, Bathurst and Dubbo

sport, local-sport,

The winners flowed for Cowra connections at the Dubbo, Temora and Bathurst meetings in the past week. At Dubbo on Saturday night Paul and Pam Braddon were expected to dominate the $11,500 Barcia Blue Boy @Stud 318 Final with five runner's engaged. Magical Bear continued his almost unbeatable form with another strong performance defeating kennelmate Diggers Magic in a tradesman like effort running a quick 18.08 to record a four and one quarter length win. The win was the fifth in succession for the product of the Braddon's successful Brad Hill Billy and Little Meeka litter and his 22nd from 33 career starts. The $10,000 to the winner prize took his total winnings to just over $47,000. The Braddon kennel's other representatives Lightning Blazer, Clare A Chance and Arrie A Blaze finished fifth, seventh and eighth. The meeting's feature event the $170,000 Stockman & Paddock Country Classic Final went to Zipping Kyrgios for trainer Melinda Finn. Melinda Finn said Zipping Kyrgios ran the race almost to perfection and did exactly what she wanted him to do. "All he had to do was come out and bunch up which is exactly what he did," she said. "When he was running third down the back (straight) I knew he'd be hard to beat from there." Drawing box one, Zipping Kyrgios got out to a reasonable start to sit fourth in 605-metre race behind Fantastic Raven, Chase Me Honey and Zipping Alabama respectively. Fantastic Raven ($9) led the race for the majority of it until the pack turned around the final bend and it was Zipping Kyrgios ($2.40) who powered away towards the finish to snatch the victory. Fantastic Raven trained by Jason Mackay finished in second place while Zipping Alabama ($18) which is also trained by the Finn's ran third. Melinda Finn said it was nice to win for Dubbo breeders, the Hallinan family who are based out of Clergate and admitted it had a lot to do with the performances of Zippping Kyrgios. At Temora on Sunday night Rebecca Edenborough landed a winning double with Fly Away Frank and Dana Sock. Fly Away Frank speared out to lead all the way from his suitable wide draw whipping around the field leading through-out in a good 18.99 while noted Lid pinger Dana Sock began brilliantly of the gun inside draw settling up a mid race lead scoring in 19.13. Woodstock Trainer Darren Wort rarely leaves a Bathurst meeting without a winner and Monday's meeting this week was no exception with Gatlin scoring by a narrow margins. After jumping smartly race favourite Gatlin found himself mid field and in bother before powering home late to score in 26.26. At the same meeting the Ron McGuiness trained Thirsty Friday was also a strong winner. Following a short let up Thirsty Friday returned in fine style finding the front early leading all the way to score in 30.21. READ ALSO

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/ab5fe325-344d-42e2-8d05-5e19b965af0e.jpg/r0_184_701_580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cowra winners at Temora, Bathurst and Dubbo