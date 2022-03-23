A grade cricketers lose close grand final

sport, local-sport,

Cowra's Valleys setting Cambridge Cats 169 for victory in last Saturday's Lachlan Cricket Council A grade grand final and despite having the minor premiers down 4-56 at the drinks break were unable to capitalise in the early breakthroughs. Valleys captain Ben Houghton admitted after the game "it was disappointing to get so close," after Cats ran down the target in the 38th over, finishing the match 7-169. "It wasn't a bad effort overall, but it is what it is," Houghton said. "Sam McNaught, Jake Miller and Greg Garlick got the majority of the runs (for us. "And most of the bowlers chipped in for a couple of wickets each, everyone chipped in, there weren't any real standout performances from us. "They just had a big partnership (mid innings) and got away from us. "They are a deep batting side, you get a few early ones but they just keep coming," Houghton said. Batting first Cowra openers Jacob and Sam McNaught progressed the score to 47 before Jacob was dismissed for 16. Sam went on to score 36 before he was dismissed, bowled by Milne. Issac McFarland was dismissed for a duck before Greg Garlick strode to the crease and steadied the Valleys innings with a well timed 27 alongside Jake Miller who put on 43 valuable runs. Jacob Moodie contributed 18 to the Valleys total with the remainder of the batting line-up failing to reach double figures. Harry Bayliss was the best of the Cats bowlers, picking up four of the Valleys wickets. Cowra took the first Cats wicket to fall with the run chase at just nine, that of Riach for a duck before a mini fight back took the score to 44 when Mitch Cambourne was bowled by Moody for 21. Cats then lost two more quick wickets to be 4-56 before a middle order fightback lead by Zac Bayliss who fell just short of a half century when he was dismissed for 46 by Houghton, caught by Kane Schofield. Valleys used six bowlers in its attempt to stem the run flow with the McNaught brothers, Jacob Moody, Isaac McFarland, Ben Houghton and Tom Thaux all thrown the ball at same stage.

