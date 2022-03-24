Magpies come from behind to take out Plate final

sport, local-sport,

They may not have won the main prize but as far as Cowra Magpies president Marc McLeish and under 21s coach Brett Jeffries are concerned it was mission accomplished for the club in the Western Under 21s competition. The young Cowra Magpies side recorded a come from behind win last Friday night to take out the Plate final of the competition against Parkes. Coming back from 8-0 down to Magpies took the final 16-12 with tries scored by Darcy Howard, Charlie Harvey and Zach Pollard. Howard, at five-eighth was a standout in the final, as has been the case during the pre-season competition. Coach Brett Jeffries said the performance of Daniel Hatch in the front row was also worth special mention. "No one really had a bad game," Jeffries said of his troops who battled for numbers all competition. "They were pretty excited, with the win, we weren't too far away all competition but often just ran out of puff. We just never had any players, we played with 15 players while some teams had 28 players. "They were running six and seven (reserves) on at a time," he said. Both Jeffries and McLeish believe the nucleus of the side is capable of turning out for the Magpies reserve grade side in 2022 and even push for first grade positions. "There were kids (in the side) who weren't going to play this year and have decided to stick with us which was exactly our goal," McLeish said. "Overall for us, while results weren't going our way in the competition regular, I think it's achieved what we needed it to." Jeffries was particularly pleased with the spirited defence of his side. "They defended their line about eight times, holding Parkes up probably three times over the line with ball and all tackles from the wingers and centres," Jeffries said. "I was pretty impressed with their defence in the second half after Parkes jumped out early and put a few points on us. "When we got the ball we did a few good things and got back in front," he said. Jeffries made special mention of the Under 18s who stepped up for the competition. "If it wasn't for the 18s we probably would've had to forfeit, I'm wrapped about those guys stepping in and making numbers for us," he said. COWRA MAGPIES 16 (Darcy Howard, Charlie Harvey, Zach Pollard tries; Howard 2 goals) defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 12 (Dylan Duffy, Sonny Knight, Raiden Choyce tries) DUBBO REMAINS UNBEATEN Dubbo CYMS remained unbeaten in taking out the competition's grand final over Bathurst St Pats 22-10. Both sides went into the decider at Jack Arrow Oval undefeated in 2022, the Saints holding the mantles of defending premiers and minor premiers as well. Just as was the case in the 2021 grand final when the Saints and CYMS clashed, there were some huge hits in defence and slick individual skills on show. But unlike the inaugural season when the Saints held on to beat the Dubbo outfit, this time CYMS carried an 18-10 lead into half-time and from there went on with the job. The Saints threw plenty at CYMS in the second half - Trae Fitzpatrick was called back after taking an intercept and dashing 70 metres, then later produced a 40-20, Aiden Stait was held up over the line, Cooper Akroyd at one stage dragged four defenders towards the posts and produced an off-load that was dropped and Jacob Ciccocioppo lost the ball trying to dive over in the corner. But handling errors and gritty on-line defence from CYMS held the Saints out and when second rower Kyujan Crawford crossed with just over two minutes left after the Fishies had earned back-to-back sets, it was game over. "They deserved that, they were bloody awesome. They turned up to play, they were up for it," Medlyn said. "They had done a bit of home work on where they had to be better and that's a credit to them. Star CYMS halfback Jordi Madden struck the first blow of the decider, catching out the Saints' marker defence as he dived over the line. He converted his own try to make it 6-0. But the reply from the Saints was swift in coming. A crunching tackle as CYMS returned the ball from the kick-off forced a knock-on. The Saints played out that set, drew a drop out, and when fullback Jack MacLeod bounced out of a tackle and dived over, the hosts were on the board. With just over 11 minutes gone the Saints took the lead when hooker Jackson Vallis went over from dummy-half, Will Poole's conversion making it 10-6. Momentum was with the hosts, but Crawford snatched it back - literally - for CYMS. The second-rower pulled off a one-on-one strip, the ball then being spread to the left edge where Mitch Cleary scored. CYMS pushed further in front just before the break, centre Kalolo Uele scoring and Madden converting to make it 18-10. In the second half the Saints couldn't find the try they needed and CYMS ran out 22-10 victors.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/31665acc-a7c5-4762-83c1-d72d27c7c047_rotated_180.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg