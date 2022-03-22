Archibald Prize opens at Cowra Regional Art Gallery

news, local-news,

The Archibald Prize is generally seen as Australia's most well-known and foremost portraiture prize a veritable who's who of Australian contemporary culture - from politicians to fashion designers, celebrities to sporting heroes to artists. Hosted by the Cowra Regional Art Gallery during March/April 2022 the Archibald Prize 2021 - Regional Tour is now on show in the central west until Sunday, May 1, 2022. Entry into the exhibition is free and visitors to the exhibition have the opportunity to view all 51 finalist's works that are part of the regional tour. Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 2pm (closed Mondays). Prestigious and controversial, the Archibald Prize was first awarded in 1921 following a bequest from former Art Gallery trustee JF Archibald to foster portraiture, support artists and perpetuate the memory of great Australians. Many believe the Archibald Prize has done more than any other single event to stimulate and sustain public interest in the art of portrait painting in Australia. The winner of the Archibald Prize 2021 is Melbourne artist Peter Wegner, for his portrait of fellow artist and previous Archibald winner Guy Warren, honouring him in the 101st year of his productive and meaningful life. ALSO MAKING NEWS Kathrin Longhurst was the winner of the Packing Room Prize (now in its 30th year) for her portrait of Australian singer Kate Ceberano: and two-time Archibald Prize finalist Julia Ciccarone was awarded the 2021 People's Choice Award. Visitors to the exhibition may vote for their favourite portrait in the ANZ People's Choice Award, Cowra before voting closes on May 1, 2022. For families, there are also a children's art trail and an activity sheet with ideas for creating your own portraits at home. Children between the ages of six to 18 years can also enter the Cowra Young Archie Competition which closes April 8, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/a763e01f-e710-4936-b086-c872922cdad2.jpg/r8_149_3183_1943_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg