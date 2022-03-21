TEN youth ambassadors representing this year's festival have just returned from a trip to Canberra. There, they met with the National's whip in the Senate, Perin Davey. Senator Davey gave the ambassadors an insider's view of the operation of the press gallery and each of the youth ambassadors had the opportunity to tell her about the festival, the organisations they represented and the charities they were working to raise funds for as part of the youth ambassador program. The senator hosted a question-and-answer session with the young ambassadors, answering questions about her path to becoming a senator, her policies, her role in the federal government and some of the challenges she faced. There was also an opportunity for discussion about the forthcoming federal election. Raised in Canberra, Senator Davey lives on the Billabong Creek near Deniliquin, between the Murray and Murrumbidgee Rivers, raising her two daughters with husband John. The senator's working life has seen her run her own hospitality company on the safari trail in Botswana, train as a journalist and serve Australia as an Army reservist. The youth ambassadors will put their public speaking skills to the test when they host the Festival Opening Dinner at Cowra Civic Centre on Friday, April 1.

International Festival of Understanding youth ambassadors travel to Canberra

