PENNANTS, newspaper articles and other pieces of paraphernalia from the archives of the annual Festival of International Understanding come to light at the Cowra Visitor and Information Centre this month. The display shows the history of the festival and is compiled by Cowra Historical Society, in conjunction with the festival committee. Volunteers have collated hundreds of photos, newspaper articles, stories and memorabilia dating back to the first festival in 1965. If you've been involved in any of the 55 festivals since 1965, then you may find a photo of yourself in one of the scrapbooks. This fascinating display includes finalist entries in the 2022 My Cowra, My Place competition. There's embossed invitations from previous dinner dances and concerts, scrapbooks of photos from guest nations and posters spruiking festivals over the years. This year, festival youth ambassadors are raising funds for a number of local and Lismore based organisations following the devastating floods. Each ambassador is running lots of activities including raffles, sport days, pie drives and the Great Cowra Bakeoff. They'll also host the festival opening dinner at the Civic Centre on April 1. "Stand by for a special announcement at this year's dinner when we also welcome our 2023 guest nation who will be attending this year's festival as observers," festival coordinator Meredith Burton said, "This is a ticketed event and a great night of entertainment which will include a special surprise performance as well as the Cowra's Got Talent semi finalists." Then it's back to the Railway on Tuesday, March 29 for the festival trivia night, where contestants will test their knowledge of Cowra and the history of the festival. "And of course, don't miss Festival On Darling, all day Sunday, April 3 on Darling Street," Ms Burton said. "This first time event will feature the judging of the Great Cowra Bakeoff, the Archibald Prize Exhibition, music, interactive arts and crafts activities ... and a Victor Martinez concert at 5pm."

Cowra Visitor and Information Centre has display of previous Festivals of International Understanding

