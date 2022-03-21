Highlights of Cowra's Festival of International Understanding
Finalists in Cowra's Got Talent will be competing for $500 Cowra cash card prizes at the grand final, which will take place in Bryant Park on April 2.
The popular event kicks of this year's Festival of International Understanding, with the final Cowra's Got Talent heat taking place at the Railway hotel at 6.30pm on Sunday, March 27.
Cowra Civic Centre plays host to some festival themed movies this year, including Flee and River.
The Rotary Duck Race makes a return to the carnival on Saturday, March 27, with the race starting at 5.30pm.
On Saturday, April 2 after a special sounding of the Peace Bell the parade heads down Kendal Street from 3pm and leads to Bryant Park, where an afternoon and evening of activities gets under way.