With a race to the regions, the property market has seemingly run away. For those looking for a new home, the situation may seem bleak with rising property prices and fierce competition, but it's not impossible to get your foot on the next rung on the ladder. Kate Hill, property buyer for Advisable says there is no good time to start buying property. "People are always waiting for the 'best time' when there is really no such thing. "There is always somewhere around Australia that has ideal market conditions. "The key to success is to identify these locations before anyone else and, most importantly, buy there long before prices have strengthened. Kate says it's is best to remember that there isn't just one property market, there are multiple markets, for example, metro and regional, and historically, they behave in different ways. "However, this is the first time, that most markets acted the same way with high demand and rising prices," says Kate. "Almost everything went gang-busters," says Kate. "With the exception of the inner-city unit market, where there was little demand." "Listings were up slightly in February, but not enough to take the heat out of the market. Interest rates are still low and people still have disposable cash." "To get ahead in a hot market, it's imperative to do your research to gain a complete understanding of the market," says Toby Balazs, CEO of realestateview.com.au. "Most important is gaining an understanding of property value in your desired locations by creating relationships with agents, attending opens and auctions to view properties and market activity to ensure you are armed with all the necessary information to make an informed decision," says Toby. "Once you have done all your homework and find the right one you can move quickly and confidently with the property you want. "At realestateview.com.au, we aim to provide tools, research, and insights to assist you in getting ahead," says Toby. "We would recommend the use of our Price Estimator experience for off-market properties, which provides a valuation of a property based on market-leading CoreLogic data. Or, for on-market properties, you can download our Property Review document, which provides a detailed snapshot of the listing including recent sales, rentals, area demographics and planning information. "All this information will help you throughout the decision process and when you have decided, use our Make an Offer digital tool to quickly submit your offer and begin the negotiation process with the agent," says Toby. "Above all, keeping informed and in the know with new listings will always help you to move quickly once you find the right property and give you the advantage as a buyer." "I would also recommend you set yourself up with listing alerts through our website to ensure any new properties land in your inbox ready for you to evaluate," says Toby. With the market showing no signs of slowing down, Kate has some advice for prospective house-hunters. "Have your finances ready, get pre-approved if you can and make sure you talk to your broker. "You need to know the area you want to buy in, you don't have time to be vague and dilly-dally. "You also need to ignore list prices, so you need to get a true understanding of what homes are selling for. "You also need to let the selling agent know you mean business and also understand the seller's circumstances so you can frame your offer appropriately. "It's a seller's market so you need to be flexible," says Kate. Working with a buyer's agent is one way to get you to the front of the queue. "A good buyer's agent will know the market values in the areas they buy in, and know what to offer. They will also know the local conditions, and what makes a good investment property," says Kate. "We have good relationships with agents, and know the tactics to get the deal done."

House Hunters' Guide to the Galaxy: How you can get ahead in a hot market

"It's a seller's market so you need to be flexible," says Kate. Working with a buyer's agent is one way to get you to the front of the queue. "A good buyer's agent will know the market values in the areas they buy in, and know what to offer. They will also know the local conditions, and what makes a good investment property," says Kate. "We have good relationships with agents, and know the tactics to get the deal done." Top ten tips Buying a home can be an emotional decision, but it's essential to keep your emotions in check and make the most rational decision possible. Choosing the right property at the right price is essential. The most important thing is to do plenty of research. Get an understanding of market values Pinpoint your search to one location, so you can act decisively. Demonstrate to the seller's real estate agent you mean business. Get your finances lined up, and pre-approved if possible. Consider rentvesting, whereby you purchase a property in an area you can afford as an investment to rent out. Understand the auction process, know what your limit is and be prepared to have a second limit if you need it If you are a first-home buyer, find out if you are eligible for the Commonwealth Government's First Home Loan Deposit Scheme. Make a wishlist. What are your must-haves and what are you willing to compromise on?