Making a big difference

Weeroona has been a pillar of aged care in Cowra for more than 30 years. With comprehensive respite programs available for residents requiring short-term accommodation, all respite residents at Weeroona receive professional nursing care support 24/7 including meals, lifestyle programs and much more. Director of Nursing, Bronwyn Sharp, provided insight into Weeroona's respite programs. "Many respite residents come in for a few weeks at a time and then return home, so it's a fantastic service." she said. "They get to see what we're all about and quickly learn that residents are really supported by Weeroona's nurses, lifestyle and hospitality teams. " There are several reasons why a resident may choose to enter an aged care home for a short-term respite stay, but the two main reasons are to give a carer a well-earned break, or to recover from an injury or illness for a short period of time. Up to 63 days of residential respite care can be utilised each financial year and this service is available to residents that have been approved by the Aged Care Assessment Team (ACAT). Seniors wanting to access residential respite care will first need a free assessment with a member of an Aged Care Assessment Team (ACAT), and the first step to achieving approval is to call My Aged Care on 1800 200 422 to receive a referral code. The Australian Government subsidises residential respite services, making it affordable for all residents. When entering an aged care home on a respite basis, residents are asked to pay a fee of $53.56 per day (85 per cent of the full single aged pension). This fee covers nursing care, activities, meals and laundry services. Residents are still required to pay for additional items like hairdressing appointments, medication and items the home wouldn't normally buy. Weeroona's admission team can provide further information about what is covered in daily fees, and if you elect to enter a home that has additional or extra services, an additional daily fee will also be applicable. Weeroona also has its own transport vehicle for residents preferring assistance with transportation, which is a great service for people that do not drive or like the idea of being picked up or dropped off to their home. If you are interested in learning more about Weeroona's respite programs, contact Director of Nursing, Bronwyn Sharp, on 02 6342 3333 or email weerooona@wacr.care.

Making a big difference

Weeroona's admission team can provide further information about what is covered in daily fees, and if you elect to enter a home that has additional or extra services, an additional daily fee will also be applicable. Weeroona also has its own transport vehicle for residents preferring assistance with transportation, which is a great service for people that do not drive or like the idea of being picked up or dropped off to their home. If you are interested in learning more about Weeroona's respite programs, contact Director of Nursing, Bronwyn Sharp, on 02 6342 3333 or email weerooona@wacr.care.