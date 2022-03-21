Europa Park facilities officially opened

news, local-news,

Member for Riverina Michael McCormack officially opened new facilities at Cowra's Europa Park on Saturday, March 19. The park is a tribute to the 17,000 migrants from 27 European nations who passed through Cowra's Migrant Camp between 1948 and 1955. "Europa Park creates a welcoming gateway to town and is a popular rest area for travellers and provides locals requiring a level pathway for walking, post operation exercises and is a riding path for junior cyclists, Cowra Rotary president Ian Docker said. Cowra Rotary, headed by Rotarians Robert Mackay and Ray Kelly, Cowra Shire Council, a pre-employment training scheme and Rotary District 9700 where behind establishing the park. "The latest development completed in 2021-22 with grants from the Federal Drought Communities Program, comprises solar lighting and security cameras, an irrigation system for the gardens and laws, a children's swing set and a Children's Driver Educational bicycle circuit," Mr Docker said. Opening the new facilities Mr McCormack said the park is an example of "what a progressive, innovative and go ahead council does". "When you have three levels of government working together it makes it so much easier to get things done, it makes it so much easier to build community capacity, that's what places like Cowra do. "When you give the money is one thing but it is getting community people behind that that money that counts, putting in voluntary labour, putting in great ideas, the hard work that goes towards building facilities like this, that's what makes the difference. "This park is a great place, whether you are coming in to town or live in town," he said. Mr Docker said the work had been carried out through Federal grants with Cowra Council "topping up with extra funds so the swings could be added". "The Cowra community is very lucky, with the council and both our Federal and State members working together so well," Mr Docker said. Cowra mayor Bill West acknowledged the hard work Cowra Rotary has carried out at the park. "I say to the Rotarians, thank you and congratulations. I hope you are looking back at this with a great deal of pride," Cr West said. "This does really shows the benefit of having funding directly from the Federal Government to Local Government and Local Government is able to provide funding to clubs to get the money on to the ground into areas where the community does need it." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/cdef04fa-8cc9-4508-a826-907ff1988b22.JPG/r11_110_4485_2638_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg