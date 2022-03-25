Golden moment for Rose and Reg Paine

sport, local-sport,

Brenton Avdulla must have had a feeling of deja vu as he packed his gear bag for last Saturday's Golden Slipper meeting at Rosehill where he was booked to ride the Gary Portelli trained Fireburn in the feature event. After the meeting Avdulla and his wife Taylor (Paine) planned to travel to Cowra for the 60th wedding anniversary of Taylor's grandparents Rose and Reg Paine. Avdulla hadn't been to Cowra for four years. The last time he made the trip, for the 50th birthday of Taylor's uncle Rodney Paine, he had taken out the 2018 Golden Slipper on Estijaab. "I haven't been to Cowra for four years and I won the Slipper that day as well," Avdulla said after the win. "I thought it was a bit of an omen." Avdulla is on the comeback trail after breaking his neck in a race fall last year.

