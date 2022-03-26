Wrestling returns to the Festival

sport, local-sport,

Fresh off the highly successful tongue cancer charity event at Cowra Civic Centre, The Emma Butler Memorial Show, held on March 5, local promoter and wrestler James ''High Octane'' Lanham brings ICW Central West back to Cowra on Saturday, April 2. The wrestlers will be holding live matches as part of the Festival of International Understanding carnival to be held at Bryant Park (the hockey fields) in West Cowra. Featuring some of the wrestlers from The Emma Butler Memorial Show and maybe even a couple of new faces, these matches will be held in the ICW Central West wrestling ring that will be set up in the park and feature all the hard hits, big throws, bone-crunching slams, hold-for-hold technical wrestling and theatrical entrances complete with heavy music that you`ve come to expect from the ICW Central West`s live pro wrestling experience. ''Many of us are still very sore and fatigued from the effort we all put in a couple of weeks ago for the Emma Butler Memorial Show but we`re backing up for the people of Cowra that come to the Festival," Lanham said. ''Usually it`s a far bigger break between shows in Cowra but I`m very pleased to be able to bring our unique brand of sports entertainment back than a month after our most recent show. ''It was an emotional event for all of us, I`ve been both riding the high from how successful Emma`s memorial show was and also feeling the post show effects of both physical and mental fatigue. ''Best believe we`ll be pulling out all the stops and leaving our last ounces of energy in the ring for the loyal fan base in Cowra,'' Lanham said. While the match card is yet to be totally finalised, Lanham has been working hard organising an exciting line-up to be held over three timeslots. ''Our matches will be held at 3:45pm, 5:20pm and 6:45pm, with audience members having the opportunity to meet the wrestlers and other show performers for autographs and photos after each timeslot''. On top of the usual action and excitement of a live wrestling show, there will also be a very special presentation and announcement. ''At the conclusion of the 3:45pm timeslot we are hoping to announce the final figure for funds raised for Emma`s Tongue Cancer Charity and present the symbolic cheque to our special guests the Butler family,'' Lanham said. The funds raised from The Emma Butler Memorial Show are going towards purchasing throat scopes for doctors and dentists in the Cowra area that are used to detect tongue/oral cancer, hopefully early enough for a greater survival rate in patients. Confirmed so far for ICW Central West Live at the Festival are perennial Cowra favourite ''The Birdman'' Phil Picasso, ''The Notorious'' Addicus Slain, Adrian Axton, highly competent referee and wrestler in his own right John Crossfire and charismatic commentator extraordinaire Doble' Arrendajo. James ''High Octane'' Lanham will be defending both his Emma Butler memorial championship and ICW Central West championship belts as well as providing commentary for matches he`s not participating in. As with all pro wrestling events card is subject to change and with this being an outdoor event matches are subject to postponement or cancellation due to rain. ICW Central West shows are family friendly and suitable for all ages. ''We hope the people of Cowra turn out in numbers."

Wrestling returns to the Festival