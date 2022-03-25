Service station confrontation ends in court appearance

news, local-news,

A 51-year-old man charged with stalk/intimdate after threatening to kill a service station customer was placed on a nine month Community Corrections Order in Cowra Local Court on March 16. Peter Warren, of Yarrawonga Crescent was told his actions would have "terrified" the person. "It was unprovoked," Magistrate Jillian Kiely said. After being asked by Warren's solicitor not to record a conviction, Ms Kiely told the court the matter was too serious to take no action. "A conviction is something the community would expect for this offence," Ms Kiely said. Police documents, presented to the court, revealed that at 8.45am on Monday, November 29 last year Warren went to a service station in Cowra and after refuelling went into the station without a mask. The court head when he was asked if he had a mask he told the service station attendant he had one in his car. Police said Warren was asked to get it before being served to which he said he "would come back and pay for it later". Warren then left the scene travelling about 800 metres before returning and walking towards the front of the store striking a window with his right first and his full body weight, the court heard. Police said he then entered the store yelling loudly and again striking the window. Police said when Warren left the service station building the victim, who was at the service station when Warren first arrived, walked towards the service station to pay for fuel, shaking his head. Police said seeing this Warren yelled "are you right there, I'll end your f.....g life". The court heard that Warren then got into his vehicle and drove close to the victim's vehicle yelling "I hope your f.....g vehicle's insured cause I'm gonna hit it" before leaving. Warren plead guilty to the offence. What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/43751896-6b82-4449-905e-91a5e9cd3784.JPG/r7_306_3257_2142_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Service station confrontation ends in court appearance