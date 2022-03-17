Bunnings development great news for Cowra

news, local-news,

Great news, good news for a town that's been lacking in retail, is how the proposed $10 million development of Bunnings in Redfern Street was described by Cowra Shire councillors. "It's been on the cards for a number of years," Cr Ruth Fagan said after moving council's general committee recommend approving the development. "It's terrific that it has come to fruition," Cr Fagan said. "It's been very well assessed, I think all of the people who have had concerns have been address "It is quite an exciting development," Cr Fagan said. "It's just great for the community," Cr Cheryl Lynch added. Council actually received an development application for the development in July last year with the process, Cr Paul Smith pointed out, held up by government departments. READ ALSO: "No one would know this except Bunnings, it is frustrating when you have to deal with the bureaucrats, they say they want to help up, but how long have they held it up for," Cr Smith said. Agreeing the development is "exciting" Cr Judi Smith said she has "a couple of niggles in the back of mind as to whether Bunnings is going to do the right thing, firstly with the use of lighting in the car park, (and) the proposed operating hours until 10pm five days a week, I hope they are not going to do that". Supporting the application Cr Peter Wright said it should be noted the houses around the business were purchased by a past owner, the Kibbler family, for future development. "That was their vision for the area when they went there are purchased a small shop. This is a good thing for the town and the development of Redfern Street," Cr Wright said. Councillors were told by Cowra Shire staff the current Bunnings store would only close for trade for a short time with the work to be carried out in stages. "This is exciting," mayor Bill West added. "We've been looking for this sort of increased capacity and business and this is what we've got. "It's been assessed well and a great benefit to the community. "Let's move forward and say welcome to Cowra," Cr West said.

