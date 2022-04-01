Council aims for zero emissions

news, local-news,

Cowra Shire Council is developing a Net Zero Emissions Plan (Net Zero Plan) for Cowra Council and the Cowra community, a plan that some councillors questioned at their general meeting on March 14 and again at the Ordinary Council meeting on March 28.. The Net Zero Plan aims to help the Cowra Council and the community to develop a framework around current and future efforts to drive the region's climate response with the aim of reducing emissions by up to 35 per cent by 2030 and zero by 2050. Despite being placed on public exhibition council's plan towards net zero received no comment from the public. "We have come up with a whole lot of strategies for council and with the community, who were consulted, to hopefully reach net zero by 2050," Cr Judi Smith said before adding the final third of reduced emissions were likely to be reached by trade-offs. A vocal advocate of the plan councillor Erin Watt told her fellow councillors she wants to live in a world where her children and her grand children are not suffering as a consequence of actions that the Council takes. "It's our job to ensure that we as Cowra councillors to make decisions to improve the living capacity of our residents today and in to the future. If we are going to take that serious we have to continue the work that has started with this recommendation," Cr Watt said. "It is in fact irresponsible not to do these things. We know that renewable energy is getting cheaper. We know that the state and federal government has committed to these goals and that there will be consequences if we do not fall in line with the change. "It will cost us more when there is carbon pricing to not shift. It will cost us more because organisations will prefer to work with people who are taking this responsibly. "All across the world people are choosing to live in ways that are environmentally friendly. People are choosing to buy products that are environmentally friendly. And they are choosing to work with organisations that are environmentally friendly," Cr Watt said. The Net Zero Strategy has the following aims: According to a community snapshot presented to councillors at the meeting greenhouse gas emissions by the Cowra community were estimated to be 376,800 tonnes of CO2-e in 2018/19, with the largest emissions source being agriculture, followed by electricity use and then transport. "The Cowra community has been responding to the challenge of climate change with 29% of all dwellings installing solar panels, and engagement with businesses in the community has shown high awareness and implementation of sustainable energy initiatives," it was stated in the report. Councillors were told a net zero community survey reveals that 78% of the community believe that acting on climate change is important or very important, while more than 80% of respondents want Cowra to reach net zero emissions by or before 2050. While not speaking against the plan Cr Paul Smith said he was concerned about the council committing to a certain percentage by a certain time without knowing the unintended consequences were. "I'd like to see us reduce our emissions as much as we possible can but to commit to certain figures on certain dates we don't know what the consequences of those decisions might be," Cr Smith said. "For this council to impose their ideology on future councils I just don't think is right. "In a perfect world, yes this would be wonderful but this is not a perfect world and we don't know what the consequences are. "If it is only a plan I have no problems with it as we should strive to achieve all the emission controls we can but to lock ourselves in for figures and dates I don't think is the right thing to do," Cr Smith said. His concerns were backed by Cr Peter Wright said he supports council reducing its reliance on non-renewable energy but the plan was fraught with danger. "This doesn't satisfy any of my questions, it is a lot of feel good statements," Cr Wright said. It's not that easy, we don't want to lock in to figures that aren't going to be attainable. "To get to net zero how are we going to fund the offsets?" he asked. "The concept I support, but the enactment I can't fully support because I don't think we could operate as a council, we'd have to reduce our services, we aren't in a position to buy offsets," Cr Wright said. Councillors Smith and Wright voted against the motion.

