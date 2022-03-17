Seniors Week events at the Cowra Library

news, local-news,

Seniors Week begins at the Cowra Library on Monday with an author talk between 10.30am and 11.30 with author John Willing. The Three R's: Reconnect with your old school days as retired teacher and principal John Willing reminisces about his time in small rural community schools in his book A Clutch of Speckled Eggs. John resides in the Central West and worked in the NSW Department of Education for 40 years. He spent his career working in Western New South Wales as a teacher and school leader. Schools included Forbes, Ivanhoe, Grenfell, Blayney and the school that figures in this story Spicers Creek. John was awarded the Public Service Medal in 2012 for Outstanding Service to Education in Western New South Wales. Since retiring with a special interest in writing and history, John has restored several buildings including Spicers Creek School, now the successful bnb Two Creeks School House, farmed, written several books, run open gardens at 'Vermont' and served for 10 years in Rotary. His latest accomplishment is the writing and publishing of A Clutch of Speckled Eggs. About the book: A newly minted teacher is appointed to an isolated one teacher school in Western New South Wales in the early 1970s. His adventures as an educator and as a member of a small rural community are typical of many teachers of the time. 'A Clutch of Speckled Eggs' reflects a time in Australia's history when education was evolving from a rigid, centralised bureaucracy to that of today where schools have far more freedoms to be relevant and responsive to their communities. At the time of this novel, rural communities were adapting to dramatic changes in communication and transport and the resultant demise of small country schools and their communities. This novel will bring a smile to those who lived and worked in these rural communities. *** Wills, Power of Attorney, and the Public Trustee at Cowra Library, Tuesday 29 March 10.30am - 11.30am. Who gets the inheritance? Join Lachlan Patterson from Garden and Montgomerie Solicitors for an information session on wills, power of attorney and the Public Trustee. This is a free event and morning tea will be provided. *** Research Your family History, Wednesday 30 March 10.30am - 11.30am. Discover how to research your family history. Join Jarrod and John from the Cowra Family History Group as they show you resources to begin exploring your family tree. This is a free event and morning tea will be provided. *** Special Grandparents Storytime at Cowra Library, Thursday 31 March 10.30am - 11.30am Join us at Cowra Library for a special grandparents Storytime! Bring along your grandchildren for stories and a scrumptious Teddy Bear's Picnic. This is a free event and morning tea will be provided. *** Scams, Hacks and Cyber Safety at Cowra Library, Friday 1st April 10.30am - 11.30am. Learn about Cyber Safety and how to protect yourself from Scams and Hackers. Our IT expert Kyle, will talk about the dos and don'ts of connecting and re-connecting with technology. This free information session includes morning tea. This is a free event and morning tea will be provided. *** For bookings please call Cowra Library on 6340 2180. READ ALSO: Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

Seniors Week events at the Cowra Library