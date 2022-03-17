Funding for Koorawatha Show

news, local-news,

Koorawatha Show will shine brighter and bigger than ever in 2023, thanks to funding from the NSW Government's Country Shows Support Package. The Koorawatha Show Society Inc. was awarded $11,594 to support the delivery of the 2023 Koorawatha Show and allow a return and recovery after the challenges faced in recent years. Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the Country Shows Support Package has been delivering funding across the electorate with Koorawatha joining Cowra, Gundagai and Woodstock Shows as successful applicants. "The 2022 Koorawatha Show held earlier this month, was an absolute hit thanks to the hard-working committee, so I am excited to see what will be in store at next years show through this funding boost," Ms Cooke said. These grants will provide certainty to show organisers to lock in suppliers, hire equipment ad purchase goods, which is also great news for local businesses," Ms Cooke said. "Our local shows are a fantastic tradition and this grant will ensure they continue to delight people and be a part of our history for many generations to come." Koorawatha Show Society Inc. Secretary Mary Gee said the grant will allow the committee to purchase much needed equipment to support the delivery of future shows. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "We are absolutely thrilled to receive this funding from the NSW Government which will make next year's show even better and will assist the show to continue well into the future," Mrs Gee said. "Putting in a new fridge and stove in the canteen and purchasing new tables for the pavilion is a high priority." "Other items on the agenda include high visibility vests for volunteers to assist them at the show, and a new numbering system within the horse rings which will make things safer and easier for exhibitors." "This year's show was a huge success with the craft, cattle and horse sections all attracting strong entries so we can't wait to see what 2023 will bring." Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the $5 million Country Shows Support Package provides a funding opportunity for the 190 agricultural shows that are planned across NSW. "Country shows are the heartbeat of so many rural communities - they not only celebrate the best of the best in the community but allow visitors to experience the tastes, sights and sounds of the bush," Ms Cooke said. "It's also a big win for competitors who have spent years perfecting events like wood-chopping, show jumping or baking, as they can now focus on earning the points needed to compete at the Sydney Royal Easter Show." Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

Funding for Koorawatha Show