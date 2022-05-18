A decade of Chance's Clothing Project 'astounding' for founder

news, local-news,

Chance's Clothing Project (CCP) has celebrated its 10th anniversary. Providing support for families that have been struck by the tragedy of stillbirth the project was founded in 2012 by Nikki Kiss, after her daughter Chance, who the project is named after, was stillborn at eight and a half months. Since that time the project has grown from local knitters servicing just the Cowra hospital to sending packs across Australia with over 200 knitters around the world. Nikki said she had been amazed at how far the project had come in just 10 years. "When I started I just wanted to see if I could get a few ladies to knit a couple of blankets so we had some items for our local hospital because I am so slow at knitting," she said. "But by the time word had got out, at March (2012) when I had enough for Cowra Hospital and our auspice with the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre (CINC) came up, I actually had enough items to go to Bathurst Hospital and Orange. "That was how quickly it took off and it just kept rolling. "I'd get a message from someone in South Australia and they would say 'we need stuff at our hospital', it just took off from there." In 2020, CCP had successfully reached out to every hospital in Australia with 68 per cent of hospitals (183 in total, 50 more than once) accepting their special packs of burial clothes and wraps. Nikki said during the past decade she had been surprised by how often people had tried to make similar concepts but they hadn't been as successful. "These ladies might be making so many little jackets all in the one size and they are absolutely beautiful, but a hospital might only need one of them every two years," she said. "So if a lady does come in and offer 20 little jackets it's too much of one item, and if they aren't packaged correctly they can get put at the bottom of a bag or draw and when they are needed they don't look right. "So I think one of the reasons for our success, and there is an awful lot like integrity and reliability, is that we've been able to standardise something. "With our packages being individual and vacuum sealed the nurses can look at the sizing, the gender or whether it's gender-neutral, they can check that it's going to fit before they are even going to open the pack and it's going to be suitable for that baby. "The hospitals that haven't accepted (the packs) have been because they have a local CWA group that supplies them, they only have a very small maternity unit that doesn't have a need for it or they don't have a maternity unit at all." Ms Kiss said if she had known from the start how big the project would grow she may never have taken it on, but in saying that she said she had been touched by the friendships developed by the crafters and the messages of support she received from families. "It's a huge responsibility and commitment and if you are given those things straight away it's too arduous," she said. "But it gradually grew and got bigger and bigger, so I learnt to adapt and take on those responsibilities. "The whole thing is surprising for me when I look at where it has gone to and where it's come from but because I deal with it on a daily basis I keep running with it. "I sit back and think 'oh my gosh' these people (the crafters) are travelling overseas, well at least prior to COVID, and they've been able to meet up through Chance's and develop that strong friendship. "Then the hospitals and families have all been extremely supportive and grateful, it never ceases to surprise me and that's another reason I've kept doing it. "Every time I talk to a parent their story is unique and they want to be heard, understood and appreciated and their baby to be remembered. "Over 10 years I have a lot of personal stories but every one of them is significant. "The day when it becomes a bit blasé I might not bother with it but I hope that never happens." Ms Kiss said the strength of the project ultimately came down to the hours of effort the crafters and volunteers had put in over the decade. "I used to think of Chance's more as a spoke and cog type concept but then I realised I do so little but orchestrate now," she said. "It is like an orchestra, if the volunteers didn't do the work it wouldn't happen, I'm just up there giving guidance and instructions. "They are doing all the work, I don't think they realise just how critical they are in all of this. "They say 'it's only one little pair of booties' or 'it's only one blanket' but that's what they are all doing and it's literally hundreds of volunteers. "In Cowra, we might only have eight to 10 people at the coal face but we would have a good 20 or more volunteers across the town and then multiply that across Australia then it is literally hundreds of people contributing." Ms Kiss said she was looking forward to what the next decade held in store for the project,. "We've reached a sustainable level and there are lots of things I would like to see it grow into," she said. "I would like to see us go directly to the Emergency Departments, going overseas, I really feel like we should be able to give back overseas but the biggest issue is postage. "We've got a year's supply in advance which is what we need realistically and I'm astounded we've reached this level. "I never saw it coming, I am so grateful to CINC for allowing us to be their auspice. "They have given us a home, somewhere for our parcels to come to, somewhere to have our volunteers so they can come in and work at different times, giving us a home base and a family."

