Creative Kids program providing pathways to unlock potential

GREAT OPPORTUNITY: Under the Creative Kids program, parents can apply for a $100 voucher that will help cover the cost of school-age children's creative and cultural learning activities. Picture: Shutterstock The NSW government's Creative Kids Program is an excellent opportunity to let children find their passion and learn new skills. Creative Kids is all about making it easier for school-aged children (4.5 to 18 years old) to get involved in creative and cultural activities. "Under the Creative Kids Program, parents, guardians and carers can claim a $100 voucher per eligible child per year to put towards the cost of lessons and fees with registered providers," a spokesperson for Service NSW said. Under the Creative Kids Program, parents, guardians and carers can claim a $100 voucher per eligible child per year to put towards the cost of lessons and fees with registered providers. Service NSW spokesperson "These vouchers give every child in NSW the opportunity to pursue their interests." Vouchers can be used to contribute to registration, participation and tuition costs for performing arts, visual arts, coding, languages, literature, music and other creative and cultural activities with the government's approved list of activity providers. This year the Creative Kids program will refocus on encouraging real-time (live) activities. A parent, guardian or carer of an eligible child can apply for a Creative Kids voucher for their child once they activate a MyServiceNSW Account. The voucher can be used at any time during the calendar year it was issued. "There are more than 4500 approved Creative Kids providers offering performing arts, visual arts, coding, languages, literature, music and other eligible creative and cultural activities," the spokesperson said. Research has shown that children's engagement with creative activities positively affects their interpersonal, intellectual, social and emotional development. They engage with their imagination and originality as they imagine and explore original ideas. Children who use fantasy and imagination are better able to engage in divergent thinking and generate ideas.

They stretch their flexibility, maintaining openness to unique and novel experiences.

They practise decision making, the ability to make thoughtful choices that support creative efforts.

They hone their communication and self-expression skills, learning to communicate ideas and their authentic selves confidently.

They find internal motivation in striving to achieve a meaningful goal.

They experience the benefits of collaboration as they develop social skills that foster creative teamwork. Creative Kids vouchers are one of more than 70 NSW government savings and rebates helping to ease the cost of living for young families. For more information about the Creative Kids program and how to connect with approved Creative Kids providers, visit the website service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/creative-kids or email creativekids@service.nsw.gov.au.