Bunnings plans $10 million expansion to its Cowra store

Cowra Shire Council is expected to approve a $10 million expansion of Cowra's Bunnings in Redfern Street. The council's general committee, on Monday, approved a development application from Bunnings to expand its current store. Council was told the development will result in 470 jobs during the construction process and 200 full and part time operational jobs once the building is complete. The application seeks consent for the redevelopment of the existing Bunnings warehouse site in the following manner: The new warehouse will be situated on the western part of the site with the main car park on the eastern side of the building. The proposed hours of operation are 6.00am to 10.00pm Monday to Friday and 6.00am to 7.00pm Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/63b76f2a-f47e-4d34-8e1a-7e5a2c5a6f8f.jpg/r2_96_894_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg