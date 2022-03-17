Home game first up for the Cowra AFL Blues

sport, local-sport,

The 2022 AFL season is fast approaching for the Cowra Blues who continue preparations for their return to the central west competition in the top grade. COVID and player shortages have played havoc with the club in recent years. Footy starts in late April with a home game against the strong Parkes Panthers outfit. With the season fast approaching newly appointed Cowra Blues president Frank Bright is happy with the building interest with player registrations progressing nicely. "We're always looking for new players, so definitely not too late to jump on board still six weeks out from the first game," Bright said this week. The Cowra Blues latest recruit is Lachlan Sutton. Sutton joins the club from the Albert Park Football Club in the VAFA, with his transfer to be finalised shortly. Bright added "'we know every player won't be available every week, but with a solid squad it puts us in great position moving forward" "Regardless of ability, it's all about having a crack and doing what you can to help the team," he said. Anyone interested in running out for the Blues in season 2022 can contact the club via Facebook or on 0428413246, or attend training on Thursday nights at 6pm at Mulyan Oval. The team is still looking to finalise a coach, a situation Bright admits isn't the perfect scenario for the club but his committee isn't hitting the panic button. "It's not ideal with the season so close," Bright said, "but I'm sure there's someone out there itching to get involved and start their coaching career." Level 1 accreditation courses will be available prior to the season and involves a relatively straightforward online course, with costs covered by the club. The AFL-Central West will launch the 2022 season with trial games to be held in Bathurst on Saturday, April 9. At this stage, it is hoped the Blues will be able to field a side, and if not, join up with another club to blow out some of the cobwebs from the off-season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/f87ef5b2-8d47-4790-8209-608bb46dc624.jpg/r0_409_1397_1198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Home game first up for the Cowra AFL Blues