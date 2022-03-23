Former Cowra High student's brilliant career

news, local-news,

Cowra Evening CWA Branch President, Kaye Kilby introduced guest speaker, Kylie Wright - Ford, her parents Del and Kevin; new branch member, Lynne Marshall and three other guests to the March branch meeting held at the Services Club. Kylie grew up in Morongla and completed her high school education at Cowra High School in 1989. Her current position is that of CEO of a company that tracks and assesses the reputations of global companies. Her journey from Cowra High began at The University of New England where she studied Economics. She then worked in Japan and the USA. After that it was to Oxford University for a Master's degree and a position in the UK. This led to her present position where she had been living for many years in Boston, USA with her husband and children. Recently Kylie and her family have returned to live in Cowra, although she regularly returns to Boston for her work. One of the Australian companies that Kylie's firm has assessed for desirability as an employer is Bunnings. For the past 20 years Kylie's work has involved creating possibilities in personnel management. Some of the principles that have guided her have been tenacity, resilience, skilled risk-taking and willingness to negotiate. Above all, knowing yourself is very important. Learning to ride a horse as a young girl taught her courage and has stood her in good stead in making life-changing decisions about her career. In 2016 Kylie co-authored a book titled "The Leadership Mind Switch: Rethinking How We Lead In The New World Of Work." Kaye Kilby thanked Kylie for an inspiring talk and presented her with a beautiful posy of flowers made by Rowena Casey in appreciation. After holding a successful Bunnings BBQ fund-raiser at the end of February, it has been decided to hold another on Saturday, March 26. We hope to see plenty of locals lined up for a delicious sausage sandwich. Members continue to sell tickets in our patchwork quilt raffle from the vacant shop next to Re'lish every Friday from 10am until 4pm and this will continue until April 8, with the draw to take place on April 13. Tickets in the raffle can also be purchased at other times from Re'lish. Cowra Evening CWA will also be serving morning tea at the Coffee and Concert held at the Civic Centre on Friday March 25. Tickets for the Cowra Evening CWA Festival Dinner, which is open to the public to attend at the Services Club on Wednesday 30th March can be purchased at Re'lish, 95 Kendal Street. The cost is $35 per ticket, with tickets to be purchased by 26th March. Any special dietary requirements are to be notified to cowraeveningcwarsvp@gmail.com, also by 26th March. At this function a collection will be taken to be donated to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal - a collaboration between the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations, Rotary Australia World Community and Caritas Ukraine. We were reminded that the Ukrainian Womens Organisation originated from the Cowra Migrant Camp over 70 years ago and they regularly return to Cowra for their reunions. Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KmaUEninnpnf2uAdKbuj4Q/22810990-6b64-4b54-ac41-0ac2d8bf592d.JPG/r0_167_1966_1278_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Former Cowra High student's brilliant career