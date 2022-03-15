Stubbing leads veterans home in stableford

sport, local-sport,

A field of 35 veteran golfers played a nine hole stableford competition commencing on the 10th tee on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Despite the ideal weather conditions on the day, the impact of recent generous rain, even with regular mowing has seen that the fairways turf surfaces become soft and played longer than usual. Players shots often coming short of their target, as a result no players were able to beat their handicap. The best results by Veterans came from, Warwick Stubbing who won the day with 18 stableford points, on a countback from Don Rocavert. There were eight prize winners who are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets. 18 Warwick Stubbing (23). 18 Don Rocavert (36). 17 Denis Osborne (33). 17 Ross Skene (27). 16 James Paton (11). 16 David Spolding (22). 16 David Thomas (13). 15 Mark Stirling (12 )*. *On a countback. The listed winners will have their 18 hole handicaps reduced by three. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by one shot. COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT: The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, open to all ages and run concurrently with the veterans event. There were 30 players, in the 18 hole event including three visitors (See V) from other clubs, all of whom were prize winners. Congratulations to the prize winners: 1st Wayne Rowe (v) 35 (stableford points). 2nd Dennis Osborne 35. 3rd David Thomas 33. The above players are in the Ball Sweep with the runner ups, Mark Stirling 33, John Jensen 32, Mark Rush 32, John Herrett 32, Mark Whitefield (v) 31, Ray Whitefield (v) 31. Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner at 411cm David Thomas. Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner at 440cm Wayne Rowe. The event previously listed for Tuesdays as a vet's 9 hole stroke competition has been changed. It will now be a 9 hole open stableford event every Tuesday and members' Golflink handicaps will apply. Bookings may be made through the website or by contacting Tom Perfect or any of his assistants in the Pro Shop on 6342 1211. The cost remains unchanged @ $10 for members and prizes from the Pro Shop will replace the old voucher allocation system for Tuesdays only.

