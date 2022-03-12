Country Arts Support Program open for local projects

news, local-news,

Arts OutWest is calling for residents with exciting small local arts projects in mind to apply for the Country Arts Support Program (CASP). CASP is an annual NSW Government funded round of small grants delivered locally by Regional Arts Development Organisations (RADOS). Arts OutWest's CASP 2022 round is focused on community-based, locally developed arts and heritage activities with outcomes that benefit people living in the NSW Central West. Funds need to be used, primarily, for the payment of artists and arts workers to undertake or manage these activities. Applications can be for $500 up to $3000 for projects happening between June 1 and December 31, 2022. "As groups and artists around the region restart their plans or look to ways to boost creativity in their communities, CASP is a great funding option for those small but worthwhile arts activities," Arts OutWest's Maryanne Jaques said. Activities might include workshops, exhibitions, performances, artist-in-residence programs, collaborations, making public art, activities at festivals and more, across all artforms. The eight arts projects funded in 2021 included: eco based workshops for kids in Parkes and Forbes; painting a community mural near Peak Hill; the Sydney Symphony Orchestra Fellows in residency at Cowra; dance workshops in Parkes and in Forbes; arts programs for people in aged care in Oberon; lantern making with fibre artists in Condobolin; and a pastel art workshop in Lake Cargelligo. "Arts OutWest has around $17,000 in CASP funds to distribute so will be looking for exciting activities that offer something new to a local community, are value for money and are spread across the region," Ms Jaques said. This year Arts OutWest has expanded who can apply for CASP. In addition to not-for-profit organisations, incorporated associations and local governments, now individuals, collectives and small businesses whose CASP funded activity is community focused can also apply. Applications are open to those based in the local government areas of Bathurst Region, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Region, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin. Applications close at 5pm on Thursday, April 21. To apply, check the guidelines at artsoutwest.org.au and call Arts OutWest to discuss your proposal on 6338 4657. READ MORE: Koorawatha Show returns with a bang FarmLink Research to host free breakfast events for growers and producers Cowra childhood centres team up after storms affect services Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/bwXFZWxdusWHsaYjdHyRzz/00b2a5eb-073c-4924-8a5d-90b7fce096da.jpg/r115_314_4299_2678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Country Arts Support Program open for local projects